The Christ Presbyterian Academy girls have won a district title.
The Lady Lions posted a 52-46 win over Franklin Road Academy Saturday night at Columbia Academy to take D-II A District 3.
Carrington Washburn and Addie Reese Zapp both had 11 in the win, while Virginia Glisson had 10.
For the D-II A District honors for 2019-20, Washburn was named Player of the Year, while Lady Lions coach Becky LeGate was named Coach of the Year.
Carley Smith and Susannah Matthews made the all-region team, as did FRA's Zharia Hutchinson, Macie Medes and Ryan Pierce, Battle Ground Academy's Graci Semptimphelter and Grace Christian Academy's Anna Smith.
Davidson Academy will play at CPA Tuesday in the region quarterfinals, and FRA will host Nashville Christian. Tipoff is at 6 p.m. for both games.
The semifinals and finals will be at BGA Friday and Saturday night.
The top four finishers in the region will head into the state tournament bracket.
