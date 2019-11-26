The Currey Ingram Academy Mustangs have their school's second 1,000-point scorer.
Senior Truman Christie-Mizell entered the club Monday night in a 15-point performance against Pleasant View Christian.
CIA alum Jake Grader was the school's first to reach the mark.
“I am so proud of Truman for this amazing accomplishment," Reid McFadden, CIA varsity basketball coach, said in a release. "He reached this milestone in record time, with just two full seasons and a few games in his third season as a Mustang.
"Truman is an explosive scorer, but even more, he’s a great student-athlete and so fun to coach...Our program is fortunate to have a player like Truman."
The school says he's averaging 30 points and 9 rebounds a game this season thus far.
He'll be honored for his accomplishment on the school's Homecoming night on Jan. 24 before tipoff.
Grace Christian Academy teams get wins over Santa Fe
The Grace Christian Academy basketball teams enjoyed early-season wins against Santa Fe Monday night.
The Lady Lions topped the team 64-40, with Anna Smith leading scorers with 18. Raychel Calvert wasn't too far behind 14.
The Lions were tied with Santa Fe 30-30 at half, but a lopsided third quarter (26-10) helped them pull apart for the 80-72 victory, their first of the season.
Mason McKnatt had 28 in the contest, while Will Beasley added 12.
Other Scores:
Ravenwood girls 54, Mt. Juliet 32
