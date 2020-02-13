The D-II A District 3 tournament is in full swing, with two area teams advancing and two finishing their seasons.
Franklin Road Academy girls 51, Battle Ground Academy girls 37
Zharia Hutchinson had 24 points to lead the hosing FRA Lady Panthers past rival BGA in the first round of their district tournament Wednesday.
FRA's Macie Medes had 12 in the victory, while Kearstyn Seay and Lindsey Summarell had 8 a piece for BGA.
The Lady Panthers will next play Providence Christian in the district semifinals Friday at Columbia Academy at 7:00 p.m.
They're guaranteed one of the four spots in the region tournament.
BGA finishes the year 8-15 (6-10).
Christ Presbyterian Academy girls 76, Webb 48
Freshly-minted D-II A Miss Basketball finalist Carrington Washburn scored 24 points in the Lady Lions' victory over Webb at home Tuesday.
Carley Smith (13) and Emmaline Bartlett (12) were in double digits.
They face Middle Tennessee Christian School at Columbia Academy Friday at 4:00 p.m. in the semifinals.
They're guaranteed a spot in the region tournament.
MTCS 48, Grace Christian Academy 43
The GCA Lady Lions concluded their first season in D-II play with a road loss to MTCS Tuesday.
Anna Smith and Raychel Calvert had 10 a piece in the loss, while Audrey Sanders and Carlie Mason weren't too far behind with 9 each.
The team closes the year at 15-12 (8-8).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.