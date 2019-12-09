Below are WillCo basketball updates from the past few days of action.
FRA's Zharia Hutchinson reaches career milestone
Franklin Road Academy's Zharia Hutchinson joined a prominent group in the school's basketball history last Thursday.
She became FRA's 28th basketball player to reach 1,000 points in a 68-32 victory against Zion Christian.
Hutchinson was a finalist for our 2018-19 WillCo Girls Basketball Player of the Year honor this past March.
The Panthers won that Thursday 77-46 (Sean Casey led with 18).
Both teams fell to CPA last Friday as well. The Lady Panthers lost 62-54, while the Panthers 70-37 (Braden Zapp had 18 for CPA).
BA boys top BGA
Caleb Brooks (13) and Trent McNair (12) helped the Brentwood Academy boys stay perfect on the year with a 63-45 victory over Battle Ground Academy Saturday.
Kaleb Seay led the Wildcats with 18.
Other scores:
Madison Academy 55, Brentwood Academy girls (Sat.) 48
BGA girls (Sat.) 66, NCC 40
GCA girls (Sat.) 48, Santa Fe 39
Santa Fe 69, GCA boys (Sat.) 51
GCA girls (Fri.) 56, BGA 50
GCA boys (Fri.) 70, BGA 69
Page girls (Fri.) 71, Centennial 29
Centennial boys (Fri.) 50, Page 47
Indy boys (Fri.) 66, Ravenwood 59
Indy girls (Fri.) 39, Ravenwood 32
Currey Ingram (Thurs.) 49, Hendersonville Christian 45
