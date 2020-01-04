Below are scores from the first 2020 Friday night of Williamson County basketball.
Franklin boys 77, Independence 53
Reed Kemp had a career night (34) as the Rebels got a victory against Independence Friday.
They've won eight straight with this newest success.
Matt Thurman added 15, while Noah Crook led Indy with 12.
Indy girls 66, Franklin 43
Jailyn Banks posted 28 points in a Friday victory for the Lady Eagles against the Franklin Rebels.
They are a vastly-improved 9-3 under new head coach Bryan Glasner.
FRA girls 72, GCA 42
Franklin Road Academy's Macie Medes (27) led the Lady Panthers past Grace Christian Friday night.
Anna Smith had 24 for the Lady Lions.
FRA boys 61, GCA 51
Franklin Road Academy got a district victory against Grace Christian to start 2020.
Sean Casey (14) and Eli Warrix (10) led the Panthers, while Mason McKnatt (17) and Jordan Carter (13) were out in front for the Lions.
Nolensville girls 56, Fairview 34
Zoe Pillar posted up a double-double (26/11) in the Lady Knights' big win against Fairview Friday.
Nolensville boys 75, Fairview 49
Max McAllister hit 6 3-point shots to total 18 points in the Knights' victory against Fairview.
Nathan Foutch led the team in scoring with 20.
Other Scores:
Brentwood Academy girls 68, Stewarts Creek 54 (Blair Schoenwald, 22)
Dickson Co. 51, Centennial boys 50
Dickson Co. 54, Centennial girls 22
Ravenwood girls 58, Summit 46
Summit boys 62, Ravenwood 49
