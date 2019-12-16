Below are scores from county basketball over the weekend.
Grace Christian Academy sweeps Zion Christian
GCA's basketball teams didn't have a ton of time between Friday's games against CPA and Saturday's against Zion Christian.
Two losses came Friday, but two wins came the day after.
The Lions won 66-58 behind 40 points from Mason McKnatt (7 treys made).
Jordan Carter had 13 to pace McKnatt in the win.
The Lady Lions were victorious 54-24 (Carlie Mason, 14; Anna Smith, 11).
Independence boys 63, Lipscomb Academy 34
Hrishi Saltri (16), Noah Crook (14) and Trey St. Charles (14) helped the Eagles get a Saturday win against LA.
Ray Adams had 16 for the Mustangs in the game.
Other Scores:
PJPII 59, BGA girls 42
PJPII 75, BGA boys 61
Dickson Co. 52, Brentwood Academy boys 51
