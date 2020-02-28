One Williamson County team will advance in the 6-AAA region tournament, while another will call it a season.
Page girls 80, McGavock 22
The Page Lady Patriots took advantage of their top seeding in the Region 6-AAA tournament.
The team earned a rout of McGavock in the quarterfinals to open the tourney Friday night at Overton High School
The win gives them a game against Hillsboro Monday night in the region semifinals at 6 p.m. at Overton.
That winner will reach the finals Wednesday night at Overton at 7 p.m.
Cane Ridge 62, Ravenwood 44
The Ravenwood Lady Raptors have capped their 2019-20 campaign.
The team suffered a loss to top-seeded Cane Ridge Friday at Overton HS,
"Tough game for us tonight but I’m really proud of this team and what they accomplished this season," first-year Lady Raptors head coach Andrew James said after the game on Twitter.
"I want to thank our senior Chazmin Brown for her unbelievable leadership this season. One of the best leaders I have ever been around. Her impact will be felt for years to come."
Ravenwood closes the year 14-16 (8-8).
Cane Ridge will face Brentwood Monday night in the semis at Overton at 7:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.