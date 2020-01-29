Below are updates from select Tuesday night games in Williamson County.
Ravenwood girls 42, Dickson Co. 36
The Ravenwood Lady Raptors are in the winning record column after pulling off a major road district win over Dickson Co.
Elizabeth Flynn (16), Reghan Grimes (15) and Lexi Erickson (11) were the only scorers for Ravenwood in the game, but the trio were enough to top the Lady Cougars.
Ravenwood (10-9, 6-5) heads to Spring Hill Friday.
Ravenwood boys 49, Dickson Co. 45
The Ravenwood Raptors have had a tough 2019, but a win like Tuesday's at Dickson Co. could help them boost momentum for the end of the season.
The team got a close win against the second-ranked team in the district, with Rex Gainer going off for 21 points and Jake Mulder pacing him with 11.
The win gets Ravenwood to 4-7 in the district and 7-13 overall. They face Spring Hill on the road Friday.
Brentwood girls 65, Spring Hill 27
The Lady Bruins got a 16th consecutive win against the Lady Raiders at home.
Delaney Trushel had 23 points in the win, while Amelia Osgood had 13 and Emily Trushel had 10.
They'll take on Summit at home to try and get win 17.
Brentwood boys 50, Spring Hill 40
John Windley (12) and Evan Drennan (10) scored in double digits to help the Bruins get another district win over Spring Hill at home.
They sit at the top of 11-AAA (16-4, 10-0) and haven't lost a district contest yet.
They'll face Summit at home Friday night.
Nolensville girls 37, Marshall Co. 27
Sydney Mickulin had 14 points and four shots from the arch as the Lady Knights got a key district victory over rival Marshall Co. to stay 5-0 on the year in 12-AA.
Grace Baird had 10. The team (16-4) heads to Giles Co. Friday.
Nolensville boys 55, Marshall Co. 33
The Nolensville Knights are beginning to click in district play.
The team moved to 4-1 in 12-AA in a win against rival Marshall Co. They're 9-11 on the season.
Davin Watkins and Riley Byron had 11 each in the win. They play Giles Co. on the road Friday.
Providence Christian Academy 65, Grace Christian Academy girls 50
Anna Smith's 25 points wasn't quite enough to get the GCA Lady Lions past Providence Christian.
GCA (14-9, 7-6) will take on NCC at home Friday.
Grace Christian Academy boys 50, Providence Christian Academy 31
Mason McKnatt had 25 to get the GCA Lions past Providence Christian.
The two teams combined for 81 points, a nod to the late NBA great Kobe Bryant, who died suddenly in a helicopter crash Sunday.
Bryant scored 81 points in his career game, regarded as one of the greatest basketball performances of all time.
"There are Kobe sentiments flying around everywhere," GCA head coach Len McKnatt said.
GCA (5-17, 4-9) faces NCC at home Thursday.
Battle Ground Academy girls 52, Zion Christian Academy 35
Battle Ground Academy boys 67, Zion Christian Academy 34
Jo Cantrell (22), Sean Williams (13) and Garnett Hollis Jr. (10) all helped the BGA Wildcats get a decisive win against Zion Christian Tuesday.
They're 11-11 and 6-7 on the year so far and take on CPA on the road Friday.
Pleasant View Christian 47, Currey Ingram 33 (Truman Christie-Mizell, 20)
