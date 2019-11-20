Believe it or not, the Williamson County basketball season is already underway.
Below are scores from Tuesday night games for some WillCo teams.
Centennial boys 59, Riverdale 40
Senior Dusty Williams scored 25 points in the Cougars' opening win against a hosting Riverdale.
It opens Tyler Hickman's tenure at Centennial with a victory.
Blackman 43, Brentwood Academy girls 37
The BA Lady Eagles opened the year with a loss to Blackman at home.
Maggie Brown had 20 in the game to lead the team.
Grace Christian Academy girls 56, Hume-Fogg 39
The Grace Christian Academy girls basketball started the year out with a win.
The team cleared Hume-Fogg Tuesday night on the road. Audrey Sanders led the team with 21, while Anna Smith chipped in with 16 and Raychel Calvert had 12.
Hume-Fogg 69, GCA boys 42
The GCA boys fell on the road to Hume-Fogg Tuesday night.
Though, ace shooter and senior Mason McKnatt returns where he left off in his searing 2018-19 season, leading the Lions in scoring with 20 points.
Currey-Ingram 49, Natchez Trace Youth Academy 35
Truman Christie-Mizell scored 34 points in the Mustangs' victory against NTYA Tuesday, getting them to 2-0 on the season.
He's 34 points shy from becoming CIA's only second 1,000-point scorer.
Other Scores:
Ensworth 65, Brentwood girls 46
Ensworth 73, Brentwood boys 42
Ravenwood girls 47, Lipscomb Academy 40
Lipscomb Academy boys 49, Ravenwood 39
Brentwood Academy boys 75, Knowledge Academies 16
CPA boys 63, Lead Academy 61
Stewarts Creek 49, Nolesnville girls 39
Stewarts Creek 60, Nolensville boys 54
Hickman Co. 45, BGA girls 35
BGA boys 59, Hickman Co. 56
Lighthouse Christian 82, FRA boys 68
Fairview girls 55, Santa Fe 33
Fairview boys 74, Santa Fe 52
Page girls 56, Lawrence Co. 43
Page boys 61, Lawrence Co. 58
