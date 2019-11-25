Centennial boys 65, Clarksville NE 58
The Cougars have new head coach Tyler Hickman 2-0 to start his tenure.
The team bested Clarksville Northeast last Friday to stay perfect so far.
Dusty Williams scored 26, continuing his searing start to the season.
Page girls 55, Summertown 52
Olivia Wilson led the Lady Patriots with 20 points in a Friday victory over Summertown.
Lili Wilken had 15 to pace Page in the win.
Summit girls 52, Warren Co. 26
PJPII 64, CPA boys 53
Clarksville NE 66, Centennial girls 37
If you'd like to submit your box scores to be included in our basketball roundups, email Sports Editor Cory Woodroof at cwoodroof@fwpublishing.com.
