The Battle Ground Academy Wildcats just boosted their girls basketball program with one of Williamson County's most winningest girls coaches of late.
BGA shared Thursday morning that Brentwood girls basketball coach Myles Thrash would be taking over its girls program this upcoming season.
“I have enjoyed my time at Brentwood High School and the opportunity I was given there to lead a varsity program,” said Thrash in a release. “I am looking forward to bringing that experience back to BGA, where I had several great years of coaching development. With the kids, staff and facilities there, we have the perfect ingredients to continue to build on the foundation of a great program.”
Thrash replaces coach Clay Price, who had been with the team since 2015. Price will stay on with the school as a teacher after stepping down this past season.
“We are thrilled to welcome a coach with Myles’ experience and proven success,” said Fred Eaves, BGA Athletic Director. “He has the positive character, hard work ethic and leadership qualities that make him a great fit for BGA.”
The former Brentwood coach took the Bruins to the state tournament in 2019 and has a 98-28 record in his career record there, including four 20-plus wins each season. He was the two-time district coach of year for 11-AAA (2019, 2020). He was also an assistant at Brentwood with the boys team with Greg Shirley.
Thrash returns to BGA after working there as an assistant varsity/junior varsity coach and middle school coach from 2012-15. He will also work as a learning specialist for the Upper and Middle Schools on top of his new coaching duties.
He oversaw the development of college prospects like Amelia Osgood, Emily and Delaney Trushel and Izzy Franco with BHS.
Thrash has 13 years of general coaching experience and 10 years of professional experience playing basketball internationally and with the American Basketball Association, World Basketball Association, Central Basketball Association and the NBA Developmental League after graduating from Stillman College, per the release.
This past year, Brentwood went 23-6 (12-2), falling to Cane Ridge in the region tournament.
BGA went 7-14 (5-10), exiting in its district tournament in a loss to CPA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.