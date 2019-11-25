Saturday marks the 155th anniversary of the Battle of Franklin, one of the bloodiest battles of the Civil War.
For those interested in helping to commemorate the anniversary of the battle that occurred in Franklin on Nov. 30, 1864, there will be no shortage of activities from which to choose. From dawn to well past dusk, the city will be filled with a variety of events centered around the Battle of Franklin.
Carnton and Carter House
The Battle of Franklin Trust will offer two different specialized battlefield tours on the anniversary of the battle at Carter House. The first will take place at 5 a.m., led by Eric A. Jacobson, followed by a second tour at 8 a.m. that will focus on leadership during the battle. The tour will be led by Eric A. Jacobson and Olivia Munsch. Regular battlefield tours will be offered at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday.
From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Carter House and Carnton will be open to the public for guided tours, with the last tour of the day starting at 3 p.m. Select re-enactors and living historians, including Dennis Boggs as Abraham Lincoln and Dr. Naima Johnson-Bush performing Negro spirituals, will be present. Admission is charged for tour tickets and grounds passes.
The 155th anniversary will also be commemorated through a sunset illumination, whereby10,000 luminaries, representing the casualties of the battle, will be lit at dusk at Carter House and Carnton. A short ceremony will be held at Carnton at 4 p.m. Both historic homes will be open for self-guided walk-through tours from 5-7 p.m. This event is free to the public.
Franklin Masonic Hall
In honor of the 155th anniversaryof the Battle of Franklin, the Historic Franklin Masonic Hall Foundation will give a specialty battle tour at 11 a.m. The tour will focus on leadership, loyalties and logistics prior to and during the Battle of Franklin within the town of Franklin, including Fort Granger.
At 2 p.m. the Foundation will show the Nashville Public Television’s recent documentary, “Desperate Days: The Last Hope of the Confederacy,” at the Hall. “Desperate Days” descriptively portrays the realities of the Middle Tennessee Campaign of November and December 1864.
Finally, the Franklin Masonic Hall will be open to the public for free candlelight tours from 5-8 p.m. Historians will depict the scene at the Hall during and after the battle and its use as a Federal, and later, as a Confederate field hospital. The last tour will begin at 7:30 p.m.
