A group of nonprofits representing the Battle of Franklin and parkland came together Thursday to purchase at auction more than two acres of core battlefield on a tract of land near Carnton.
Through a buying partnership that included Battle of Franklin Trust, Friends of Franklin Parks, Save the Franklin Battlefield and the American Battlefield Trust, the property was purchased through Parks Auction Company for $107,500. The land is on the other side of Lewisburg Pike from Carnton, alongside Thompson ally and backing up to the Harpeth River.
“It was a great day,” Battle of Franklin Trust CEO Eric Jacobson said of Thursday’s purchase. “In my opinion, it was the best piece of core battlefield property still available in Franklin. Not only was it an area where there was significant action and heavy casualties, but it was $107,500, so it was cheap in the big scheme of things.”
It was on this tract that Scott’s Brigade suffered withering fire in their flank for federal artillery while trying to attack the main federal lines. Gen. Thomas Scott was severely wounded during the fighting.
The Battle of Franklin Trust and Friends of Franklin Parks will share ownership of the property, which will eventually include interpretive signage and also be part of the city of Franklin’s proposed river walk.
“We had two goals [in the purchase],” Jacobson said. “One was preserving the tract for its historic value. And the back end of the property connects to the river, so for Friends of Franklin Park, it’s a connectivity for a river walk. It was a natural fit.”
Jacobson said the nonprofits will close on the sale in a couple of weeks.
