The Battle of Franklin Trust announced they will be hosting a Facebook live event to further discuss the “Fuller Story," an initiative meant to give more context to Civil War history.
Founding pastors Hewitt Sawyers, Dr. Chris Williamson and Dr. Kevin Riggs, along with Battle of Franklin Trust CEO Eric A. Jacobson, will be discussing the U.S Colored Troops statue and answered viewer questions, according to a release.
The event will be streamed on the Carnton and Carter House Facebook pages on Tuesday, July 28, at 1 p.m.
“A Facebook live event allows us to address a broader audience easily,” said Jacobson. “We are prepared to give the latest updates on the movement, as well as answer any questions the viewers may have.”
The “Fuller Story” initiative was conceived in late 2017 by three pastors, Hewitt Sawyers, Dr. Chris Williamson and Dr. Kevin Riggs, and Eric A. Jacobson.
It was launched with the help of the City of Franklin, community leaders, pastors and historians. In the fall of 2019, four interpretive markers were dedicated and unveiled in the town square that call attention to the experiences and advancements of African Americans before, during and after the Civil War.
A fifth marker details the Battle of Franklin. The culmination of the “Fuller Story” will be the unveiling of the bronze statue of a U.S. Colored Troops soldier that will be placed on the square near the historic Williamson County Courthouse.
The Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted unanimously to place the markers as well as a full-scale statue on the square in a place of equal nobility across from the Confederate monument. Tennessee native Joe F. Howard is sculpting the statue to be erected in early 2021.
Donations for the statue may be made through the Battle of Franklin Trust website by visiting https://boft.org/usct-statue or by calling Laurie McPeak at (615)794-0903.
(0) comments
