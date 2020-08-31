The 7th annual Battle of the Badges Blood Drive collected more than 400 pints of blood in memory of fallen Brentwood Police Officer Destin Legieza last week.
The blood drive was sponsored by the American Red Cross and held at the John P. Holt Brentwood Library on Wednesday and Thursday, where donors from first responders and community members from across the county blew past the goal of 347 pints of blood, collecting 415 units of blood and platelet donations to help those in need.
"The record-breaking turnout at our Battle of the Badges Blood Drive in memory of Destin Legieza was not only an incredible tribute to Destin, it was a snapshot of the tremendous support we have in Brentwood," BPD Assistant Police Chief Richard Hickey said in an email. "The people who live in this community realize that that none of us can do it alone, we all need each other’s support and grace. We are blessed to be in such a great place."
BPD brought in 232 units, BFR brought in 138 units and the Williamson County Sheriff's Office brought in 45 units.
The Red Cross will host another blood drive at the Brentwood Library at 11 a.m. on Thursday and Friday.
To schedule an appointment, log onto redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code: CityofBrentwood.
