The Battle of the Badges Winter 2020 Blood Drive will take place at the John P. Holt Brentwood Library on Friday, Dec. 18.
The blood drive will take place in meeting room A from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is facilitated by the American Red Cross.
The last Battle of the Badges Blood Drive took place in August, bringing in 400 pints of blood in memory of fallen Brentwood Police Officer Destin Legieza.
The blood drive has returned to help with much needed emergency blood supplies that are often needed most during the winter.
Participants can sign up for the blood drive here, and anyone with questions can email Lt. Jeff Moorehead at [email protected].
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.