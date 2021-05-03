Blood donors are still needed for Wednesday's Battle of the Badges Blood Drive in Brentwood.
The blood drive will take place at the Fifty Forward Martin Center in Room B from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The blood drive will be in remembrance of the 9/11 terrorist attacks which we see the 20th anniversary of the attacks this September.
Anyone wishing to give blood should register here using the sponsor code: rememberingthebadges.
The Fifty Forward Martin Center is located at 960 Heritage Way in Brentwood, and more information about the blood drive can be found here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.