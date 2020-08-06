The Battle of the Badges Blood Drive will be held at the John P. Holt Brentwood Library on August 26 and 27, this time in memory of one of Brentwood’s own, fallen Brentwood Police Officer Destin Legieza.
The blood drive is sponsored by the American Red Cross and will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, August 26, and from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, August 27, in Meeting Room A at the Library.
The blood drive will be held in memory of Legieza who was killed while on duty in a motor vehicle crash on Franklin Road in July.
The Brentwood community honored Legieza at a public memorial just days after his death, but BPD Assistant Police Chief Richard Hickey said in an email that this is another way that community members can help honor Legieza, by literally giving the gift of life to someone in their time of need.
:The citizens of Brentwood and Williamson County have been incredibly generous in their donations and methods of honoring Destin and we are truly thankful for their support. Destin lost his life doing what we try to do every day, serve. Serving others is a calling and one of the greatest things that any of us can do. The majority of time as police officers, we are helping strangers. People we have never met before and likely will never meet again. It’s the same with donating blood," Hickey said. "You likely don’t know who you are helping, but isn’t that the perfect gift -- Giving something to a stranger with no expectation of return? I know that Destin would be honored to know that people want to continue his legacy of service and give blood to help someone they don’t even know."
While always in demand, a national blood shortage has been impacted the US in part due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic which has seen a significant drop in donations.
The shortage prompted the American Association of Blood Banks, America’s Blood Centers, the American Red Cross to issue a joint statement about the critical need for blood donations in May.
In April the Federal Drug Administration revised and relaxed restrictions on blood donations from gay donors in the wake of the pandemic.
The American Red Cross is now facing an emergency shortage of convalescent plasma, a type of blood donation collected from individuals who have recently recovered from coronavirus which contains antibodies that may help patients actively fighting the virus.
To schedule an appointment visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter sponsor code: brentwoodbattleofthebadges
Appointments can also be made by contacting Sara Smyly at [email protected], Assistant Fire Chief David Windrow at [email protected] or Jeff [email protected].
More information about the American Red Cross including additional blood drives across the nation can be found here.
The John P. Holt Brentwood Library is located at 8109 Concord Road.
