The Chicago Bears appear to be collecting former Tennessee Titans.
Darrynton Evans and Khari Blasingame now have some company on their new team after safety Dane Cruikshank signed a one-year deal with the Bears on Wednesday, according to his agent David Canter.
ESPN’s Courtney Cronin reported the deal is worth more than $1 million guaranteed.
After missing 18 games through his first three seasons, Cruikshank, a fifth-round pick in 2018, played in 14 of 17 Titans games this year including four starts. The 26-year-old totaled 43 tackles, a pass defensed, and a forced fumble while playing a career-high 414 defensive snaps.
Cruikshank allowed 17 completions of 24 attempts for 147 yards and a passer rating of 86.6. He made his mark on special teams, where he played 62 percent or more of Tennessee’s special teams snaps in three of his four years. He led the Titans in special teams tackles in 2018 and 2019.
When he did play in coverage, Cruikshank was primarily used in dime formations and thrived when covering tight ends.
New Bears head coach Matt Eberflus, who has played Cruikshank and the Titans twice a season every year since 2018, said fellow safety Eddie Jackson will have a clean slate in Chicago’s defense. With the other starting safety spot presumably going to DeAndre Houston-Carson, Chicago will likely use Cruikshank in dime packages similar to his role in Tennessee.
