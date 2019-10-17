Part Five: Profile of the Elder family
It was a warm late-summer evening, and the backyard of Kat and JC Elder’s Franklin home was bustling with activity.
Their three children — ages 9, 7 and 5 — were going full-tilt with play, expending as much energy as they could before darkness and bath time arrived. Even as the occasional shriek pierced the September air and the errant balls went caroming across the deck, the Elders were talking calmly about adding more children to the mix.
As a matter of fact, they would soon learn they have qualified to become foster parents. They went through all the training required by the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services and met the criteria, and just recently opened their home to two children who had been placed in the state’s foster care system.
Their hearts have been opened to the idea for some time.
“I kind of see it as a calling for our family to be doing this,” JC Elder said. “We aren’t trying to change the world, but we are trying to provide a space for kids who have not had the best luck in life or the best treatment in life, give them a place to go and feel loved and safe and protected.
"We have the ability to do that with our house and we’re doing it with our kids. It just seemed natural for us to go ahead and extend that out to other kids who might need that.”
Like many families weighing the pros and cons of becoming a foster home, the Elders didn’t make a decision overnight. They discussed it for years, and in the meantime began raising a family of their biological children.
“We talked about it (early in their marriage), and at the time it didn’t seem like the right timing, and then over the years it just kept coming back up,” Kat Elder said. “It was a fire that never really died. I always knew it was something I wanted to do and then it became, ‘all right, is this for our family?’
“I started volunteering with Tennessee Kids Belong [a foster care advocacy nonprofit], helping with some of their video shoots [of foster children across the state]. But as much as I loved that, I thought this was something our family is supposed to do as well.
“We decided at the beginning of this year that we would take the next step.”
That next step is, in a sense, the first set to be taken once a family or an individual makes the decision to foster. To begin with, the DCS has a list of minimum requirements to meet before becoming foster-certified. Anyone interested must:
- be at least 21 years of age;
- be fingerprinted and pass a background check;
- participate in an informational meeting;
- complete a training program called PATH (Parents As Tender Healers);
- participate in a home study;
- provide documentation of a sufficient income;
- complete a health exam.
A potential foster parent gets the ball rolling by filling out a form than can be found on the DCS website. After an applicant’s form has been processed and approved, a DCS staff person will then assist with registering for an information meeting, which is a summary of sorts for what to expect during the PATH classes and other steps toward becoming a foster parent.
Though the Elders are new to being prospective foster parents, Kat learned about the world of foster care growing up through her preteen and teen years.
“My parents were foster parents, so that was a big part of my story growing up to where it was common,” she said. “It’s what I knew. They started when I was 11 and fostered all the way through to when I was in college. We had kids for a night and kids for over two years. There were a lot of kids in and out of our home, so it was always a part of me and always something that I had a heart for. At the time I didn’t realize all the things it kind of instilled in me.”
In addition to Kat’s being immersed in a foster care environment as a youth, the Elders said their affiliation with a church helped to provide a support system for their journey. They are members of Church of the City, which happens to have a strong ministry in foster care.
“I think that was a big part of how we’ve believed we can do this, because we’re realizing we’re not doing it alone,” Kat said. “That was huge. It can feel scary and overwhelming in what it actually means to foster.
“But no matter how hard things were or how overwhelming the process, no matter how hard it is for us, it is significantly harder on the child that’s entering our home because their world has just been turned upside down,” she continued. “We know there will be hard days, and we’re not walking into this with rose-colored glasses. We know it’s going to be difficult, but it’s nothing compared to what the child is going through.”
