Brentfest is returning to Crockett Park on July 23 to round out Brentwood’s annual Summer Concert Series. It will kick off at 5 p.m. and feature food trucks, a kid zone and an exciting new beer garden.
At the Brentwood Beer Board meeting this week, city officials unanimously approved the request of Rhizome Productions Inc. for a special event beer permit for Brentfest. In the new beer garden, staff will be checking ID’s of attendees who would like to purchase alcohol. Everyone purchasing alcoholic beverages will be required to wear a non-removeable cloth wristband. Guests can only purchase two drinks at a time.
Cruizin Keys will be playing the dueling pianos at 6 p.m. followed by headliner and beloved local band, Rubiks Groove, at 7 p.m.
Featured food trucks will be Steaming Goat Food Truck, Bradley’s Creamery, Smokin’ Buttz, Yayo’s OMG, Little Cancun On The Go, The Tennessee Cobbler Co., Blue Monkey Shaved Ice, Nash Kebab, Music City Fish & Chicken, M.L. Rose Craft Burgers & Waffle Fries, The Grilled Cheeserie, Flour & Forge and Changnoi Thai Lao Fusion.
