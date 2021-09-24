The annual High Hopes & Hops fundraiser benefitting High Hopes Development Center will take place at Yee-Haw Brewing Co. in Nashville Tuesday from 5:30 to 8 p.m.
Tickets are available for individuals and couples and include three complementary beers, light fare, a silent auction and entertainment.
“Our annual High Hopes & Hops fundraiser is a wonderful community-based event that furthers our mission of serving families across the state,” said Gail Powell, High Hopes executive director. “We are eager to host our High Hopes & Hops fundraiser at a wonderful location in the city to welcome friends, families and supporters to gather for an evening of fun.”
Proceeds from the event will help further the High Hopes mission to provide education, therapeutic services and loving support to children with and without disabilities together in an inclusive setting. While the Center’s main campus is located in Franklin, High Hopes recently announced a satellite location in the Solly School located on the Lipscomb Academy campus.
Yee-Haw Brewing Co. is located at 423 Sixth Ave. S.
Tickets are available for $35 for one and $60 for a pair. Click here for more information and to purchase tickets.
