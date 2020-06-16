A few weeks ago, I was on a Zoom call with a dozen members of a mastermind group of entrepreneurs, artists, and writers from around the country.
The co-leaders, Jeff and Sarah, understood that everyone’s hearts were heavy and anxious about the recent unfolding developments and nationwide reactions to the stunning death of George Floyd while in custody of white police officers in Minneapolis.
No one in the group that day was in the mood to talk about their progress on product development or their marketing plan. Jeff opened with transparency, and then invited us to share with each other what we were feeling. Several did.
Ty Ziglar is One of Many
Ty Ziglar is a beloved member of the group and a favorite of everyone. She is creative, inspiring, positive and enthusiastic, encouraging and caring. Ty is also the sole black member of the group. Jeff invited Ty to share her thoughts and feelings with us. In tears before she even began to speak, Ty took a deep breath.
As you read her words below, what you’ll unfortunately miss is the softness of her voice and the sadness of her tone that permeated her message. The words came slowly — thoughtful and measured. The ache and the tears that gently flowed throughout seemed to come from a deep well in the soul and a lifetime of painful experience. I wish you could view and hear Ty speaking as our group did. But this will have to do.
In Her Own Words
“I’m not OK. And it hurts because it affects me in a totally different way. For me, it’s not the first time. But this time I knew I needed to use my voice. It’s not easy being a black woman in America. And it’s definitely not easy being a black man.
My husband served 20 years in the military for our country, and I fear for his life more today than I ever did. Because one bad situation, one wrong thing said, and he could be gone.
The conversations that I have to have with my kids. The things that they can and cannot do. It's frustrating and I don't talk about it a lot because I never want anyone to feel that I’m having a pity party. But I knew that I could not be silent.
A Sample Incident
This morning when I woke up, I thought about an incident that happened about two months ago. My husband's brother passed away in December and we had to go to Virginia to get a tractor because they were selling off his estate. The man told my husband to come pick up the tractor because it was on this man’s property who was supposed to be fixing it. And it was a white man. And when we got there, the man wasn't there.
But there was another guy there, so my husband told him that we were here to pick up the tractor so we could move it and get it to someone else who was gonna fix it. And the man wouldn’t help my husband load it. So me and our kids all got out of the car and helped my husband get the tractor onto the trailer.
As soon as we got the tractor loaded the man took his dump truck and backed it in front of my husband's truck and then started to accuse my husband of stealing on his property.
The Frequent Dilemma
So here it is — there is a black man, and you have a white man accusing him of stealing. I’m wondering whether or not I should call the police because who are they going to believe?
So my husband calls the man he talked to before and he would not answer his phone. And the guy keeps going in and out of his garage, and we not knowing if…
And my kids are having to witness this man accusing my husband of stealing. And he stole nothing. And you’re having to make these decisions because you want people to believe you. But he’s a black man in America.
My husband did not back down and the man eventually moved his truck and we were finally able to leave. But it’s those instances, guys, that you can call the police and they’ll believe you. We can’t always do that.
A Wife & Mom’s Pain
My kids went to a white Christian school for several years. Imagine having to tell them and explain and comfort them when the only real reason they can't go to the party is because they’re black. These are conversations that we've had to have, that we continue to have to have. And it’s hard.
My husband works his butt off. He’s a good man, but if he's pulled over I might not have the opportunity to tell him how just good he really is. And that hurts. Everyday he’s up, everyday he’s coaching someone else’s kid. He’s picking kids up whose parents can't get them to practice. We take money from our pocket to do so much, but yet we still don't have the same rights that you have. And it's hurtful.
But even through all of that I still don’t hate. I just hope someone's heart is changed and they understand that it is different and it’s not right. It is not right. It is not right.”
Ramon Presson, PhD, is a licensed marriage and family therapist in Franklin (www.ramonpressontherapy.com) and the author of several books. Reach him at [email protected].
