Brentwood-based Bell Construction has promoted Glenn Moreland to director of preconstruction.
Moreland joined Bell (stylized as “BELL”) in 2015 and previously served as preconstruction manager. He has more than 35 years of experience in the construction industry, having worked in project management, preconstruction and estimating. In his new role, he will remain involved in the majority of Bell’s building projects.
Specifically, Moreland will be responsible for managing the preconstruction and estimating team, coordinating the procurement process; building relationships with developers, owners, architects, subcontractors, suppliers and trade partners; and helping ensure participation from small and diverse businesses on Bell’s contracts.
“Glenn has been a tremendous asset to our team and clients since he joined the company more than seven years ago, and I look forward to watching him excel in this elevated role,” Eric Pyle, Bell member and executive vice president of building operation. “His ability to collaborate with owners and architects consistently delivers cost and schedule savings and adds measurable value to our project team.”
