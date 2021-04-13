Brentwood-based Bell Construction has promoted veteran employees and management team members Jeremy Mitchell and Eric Pyle, both to the role of executive vice president.
According to a release, the two have served the company a collective 34 years.
During the last 20 years, Mitchell has overseen Bell (stylized as “BELL”) projects such as the White Bridge Road Interchange and Smart Fix 1 and 2 in Knoxville. On Bell’s transportation design-build and accelerated bridge construction projects, he provides leadership in detailed planning and scheduling.
“Jeremy has been a key part of our success, and we’re excited to promote him to this position as he continues to lead our transportation division,” Keith Pyle, Bell president (and Eric's father), said in the release. “As BELL rapidly grows and expands its transportation project footprint across the Southeast, we are confident that Jeremy will help us continue to reach our goals in the coming years.”
Eric Pyle joined Bell part-time in 2002. After graduating with a degree in construction engineering technology from Murray State University in 2007, he was promoted to full-time position of project engineer. Since then, he has risen through leadership ranks to the roles of partner and project executive and was recently promoted to head the company’s building division as building division manager.
“During his 14 years with the company, Eric has demonstrated an unparalleled commitment to the success of our team and clients,” Keith Pyle said. “He has played a crucial role in the growth and high-quality service BELL has become known for across the state and region.”
Bell Construction provides general contracting, design-build and construction management services, with a focus on the hospitality, office and transportation sectors. Since its founding more than 50 years ago, the company has overseen approximately 1,000 construction projects.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.