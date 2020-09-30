Bell & Associates Construction has announced that company partner Eric Pyle has been promoted to serve as manager of its building division.
The position is not new to the Brentwood-based company but the Nashville Post was unable to determine whom Pyle has replaced.
Pyle joined Bell (stylized as “BELL”) in 2002 as a team member working in the field. After graduating with a degree in construction engineering technology from Murray State University in 2007, he was hired by the company as a full-time project engineer. He continues his roles as partner and project executive.
Pyle serves as vice chair of the American Builders and Contractors’ Greater Tennessee Chapter. He has served on the ABC board since 2018 and on the organization’s executive and legislative committees since 2019.
“During his 13 years with the company, Eric has demonstrated an unparalleled commitment to the success of our team and our clients,” Keith Pyle, Bell president, said in the release. “We are confident in his ability to lead our building division and look forward to the company’s continued growth under his leadership.”
Since its founding 50 years ago, Bell & Associates has been involved in more than 1,000 construction projects.
This post originally appeared in our partner publication, the Nashville Post.
