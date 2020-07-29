Brentwood-based Bell and Associates Construction has announced that it will donate the construction of a pedestrian bridge to Friends of Shelby Park and Bottoms, a community-based nonprofit that helps care for East Nashville’s Shelby Park and Shelby Bottoms.
According to a release, the pedestrian bridge will be built in tandem with the company’s rehabilitation of two vehicular bridges in the park. Bell (stylized as “BELL”) broke ground on the project on July 8.
Bell has provided construction services across Nashville and the Southeast for 50 years, having been involved in the AT&T (Batman) Building, the John Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge and the Korean War Veterans Memorial Bridge.
“As we celebrate our 50th anniversary in 2020, we remain committed to our community while building landmark buildings and bridges that are part of the fabric of Nashville,” said Keith Pyle, Bell's president.
“It’s important to our team to contribute to the communities where we live and work, and we are particularly excited that this donation will help keep visitors to one of our community’s most beloved parks safe.”
This post originally appeared in our sister publication, the Nashville Post.
