The 6-8 forward averaged 8.9 points and 3.9 rebounds per game for Donar Groningen in Holland last season. He and former Belmont point guard Austin Luke teamed up to lead Donar to the DBL League Cup.
Egekeze averaged 10.8 points and 4.1 rebounds per game for Gries Oberhoffen in France during the 2020-21 season.
The Lake in the Hills, Illinois native is also a member of the Nigeria national men's basketball team.
Egekeze averaged 7.7 points and a team-high 7.3 rebounds per game for Nigeria in FIBA Afrobasket 2021.
Egekeze saw action 20 games for PAOK Thessaloniki in Greece during the 2019-20 season after beginning his career in Japan.
He helped Belmont to 89 victories, including three Ohio Valley Conference championship teams and signature victories over Marquette, Georgia, Vanderbilt and nationally-ranked Murray State.
As a senior in 2018, Egekeze led Belmont and ranked fifth in the OVC in scoring at 16.8 points per game. He posted 26 double figure scoring games en route to All-OVC First Team honors.
Egekeze, who earned his bachelor's degree in business administration, finished sixth among all active NCAA Division I frontcourt players in career 3-point field goals made (222).
