The clock read 9.5, leaving the Belmont Bruins little margin for error as they prepared their final play of Saturday’s Ohio Valley Conference Championship game on Saturday in Evansville.
However, first-year Belmont coach Casey Alexander knew exactly the play he wanted to call. Sophomore guard and Independence alum Grayson Murphy fed fellow sophomore Adam Kunkel at the top of the key, who found a streaking Tyler Scanlon under the net for a reverse lay-in and conference title-clinching moment.
The play, called “Liberty,” was an ode to former Belmont coach Rick Byrd, who made a living running similar plays with the game on the line.
“It’s just great coaching,” Kunkel said. “They’re probably going to be focused on (Nick Muszynski) and me, but we’re versatile.”
Scanlon mentioned the team practiced that play all year for this specific reason, stating the play became second nature to him through the repetition.
Aside from the final play, the championship game had everything die-hard OVC fans, and basketball fans in general, could want. It was a tightly-contested game down the stretch, with neither team gaining more than a two-possession lead over the final 11 minutes.
Belmont-Murray State is quite arguably the best rivalry in the conference. It was the fifth time the two schools have met in the OVC tournament final. Belmont is now 3-2 against the Racers in those games. The win avenged last season’s loss in the same game. However, Belmont did earn the school’s first-ever at-large bid to the NCAA tournament following that defeat.
The Bruins have now won 12 straight games and they will play in their ninth NCAA tournament since 2006, and first under Alexander.
“That was an emotional game,” Alexander said. “Such a great game. Ebbs and flows with just two great teams going at it. I’m glad that we had the last good possession with the ball.”
“Overwhelming is a pretty good word,” Muszynski said. “There’s not a lot of words to describe it. You can’t really feel it unless you’re in it. I’m so happy for (the seniors). This was their last chance to get into the (NCAA) tournament with no at-large in the OVC this year. To send those guys out, I mean, it’s the best feeling in the world.”
This post originally appeared in our sister publication, the Nashville Post.
