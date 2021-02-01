With four seconds remaining, the Murray State Racers surely felt confident with second-leading scorer Tevin Brown taking the final shot with the game on the line.
The Belmont Bruins also presumably felt confident once they saw big man Nick Muszynski cut toward Brown under the basket, reach up and block his shot with four seconds remaining to seal a 72-71 win Saturday night at the CFSB Center in Murray.
Belmont pulled off two come-from-behind wins over Ohio Valley Conference rivals Austin Peay and Murray State in their last two games, improving to 18-1 with a 15-game winning streak to boot. The Bruins also took an 81-76 win over the Govs on Thursday in Clarksville.
The Bruins had four players in double figures against the Racers — Grayson Murphy (16), JaCobi Wood (13), Muszynski (12) and Caleb Hollander (11). Murphy also led the team with six rebounds, Wood paced the team with five assists, and Muszysnki led all players with five blocks, including the game-winner.
“[We beat] two really good teams on the road, two teams who played very well against us and took everything that we had to find a way to win each game,” Belmont coach Casey Alexander told WKRN’s Emily Proud. “Extremely proud of our team for finding a way to do so. We found different ways to win for sure. Good for Belmont and good for this team to just keep plugging along.”
Belmont now has more wins than any other team in the country, including the No. 1-ranked Gonzaga Bulldogs (17-0). Dating back to last season, Belmont has won 30 of its last 31 games with its only loss coming back on Dec. 5 against Samford.
The Bruins closed out the 2019-20 season on a 12-game win streak and won their first three games of this season before falling to the Bulldogs at the Curb Event Center nearly two months ago.
With 24 straight OVC wins, including 12 this season, Belmont appears likely to be on the verge of a national ranking. Belmont has two more road contests — Feb. 4 at Eastern Illinois and Feb. 6 at SIU Edwardsville — before returning home on Feb. 11.
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_
This post originally appeared in our partner publication, the Nashville Post.
