Two adjacent commercial properties located in Berry Hill have sold for $2.08 million.
The new owner of the properties, located at 2814-2816 Columbine Place, is Brentwood-based businessman Grant Kennedy, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document.
The seller was Edward Stewart. Of note, Stewart sold two other properties — located adjacent to each other and to the just-sold properties at 2810-2812 Columbine — in December 2020 in a $603,500 deal involving Garden City, N.Y.-based Bill Whiting and in January in a $680,000 deal involving Todd Carson of Franklin, Metro records show.
The four properties, each of which offers a small building, had been listed for sale for a collective $3.65 million.
Stewart paid a collective $615,000 for the four properties in three transactions in 1998 and 2013. He owns Stewart Parking Solutions, which operates from 2816 Columbine and provides revenue control analysis, audits, maintenance, automation and staffing services to the parking industry.
Stephen Prather and Tee Patterson, senior vice president and first vice president, respectively, with Nashville-based Charles Hawkins Co., handled the marketing and sale of the properties for Stewart.
Dan Bauchiero, a principal with Nashville-based Eakin Partners, represented Kennedy on the purchase of 2814-2816 Columbine.
This post originally appeared in our partner publication, the Nashville Post.
