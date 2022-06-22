One of Williamson County's longest running events, the Bethlehem United Methodist Church’s Fish Fry returns July 15 for its 47th year on the grounds of the Grassland church at 2419 Bethlehem Loop Road off Hillsboro Road.
BUMC Fish Fry Chairman Mike Loring says the church is "so happy to host all our neighbors for a good old-fashioned social with delicious, all-you-can-eat catfish, live music and a free children’s area" – all helping support church missions.
“Sharing in this summertime fun is something we look forward to all year. People can join us on the shaded grounds of the church, have a terrific time and help us help our community," Loring continued. "All the proceeds help support the church’s missions abroad and locally including Kathy’s Backpacks, which provides new backpacks and supplies for area school children needing assistance which we will pack the week after the fish fry, just in time for school."
One of the highlights of the evening is reported to be the Bethlehem Bluegrass Band which will fill the grounds with classic, bluegrass favorites. The menu includes 1,800 pounds of pond-raised catfish served along with homemade hushpuppies, sliced tomatoes, white beans and coleslaw created from a secret church recipe. The silent auction includes artwork, sports tickets, home décor, themed gift baskets and more.
"The bake sale is always a very popular spot with a variety of items from cupcakes and sour dough bread to brownies and cookies," said Bake Sale Chair Jan Speer. “The church is known for some of the best bakers in Franklin and will have a huge variety of delicious treats."
Pied Piper Creamery will also be onsite to provide desserts.
The event is set to take place 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. July 15.
Tickets for adults are $15 in advance and children, ages, three to 10, are $10 in advance at the church or online at www.bethlehemumc.com. Day of the event, adults are $18 and children are $12 and children three and under are free. Hot dogs are available too.
For more information, contact the church at (615) 794-6721 or visit www.bethlehemumc.com.
