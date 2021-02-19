Battle Ground Academy is hosting a March Madness preview on Zoom on Wednesday, Feb. 24, from 6-7 p.m. featuring BGA alumni George Plaster (1977) and Barry Booker (1985), along with former Vanderbilt basketball star Barry Goheen.
The event is free and open to the public with registration available here.
Plaster, a longtime Nashville sports radio figure, will serve as the host and lead a discussion with Booker and Goheen on the upcoming SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament being held in Nashville in March, as well as the upcoming NCAA Tournament.
They will also reminisce about some of their favorite “Memorial magic” stories from their years at Vanderbilt. Participants on the Zoom will be able to submit questions via the Chat function.
Booker, a former BGA trustee, is a member of the school’s Hall of Fame. He is Vanderbilt University’s all-time leader in 3-point field goal percentage and is a longtime SEC basketball commentator. Booker currently serves as director of Budgeting and Financial Reporting for Metro Schools.
Plaster is also a former Trustee and member of the BGA Alumni Hall of Fame. With a broadcasting career that spans over 30 years, he currently hosts The George Plaster Show on WNSR 560 AM/95.5 FM weekdays from 2-4 p.m.
Goheen was a teammate of Booker at Vanderbilt from 1985-89. He finished his basketball career in the top 10 of Vanderbilt’s all-time scorers and is a legend for making numerous buzzer-beating, game-winning shots. In 2019, he authored a book, Buzzer Beaters and Memorial Magic: A Memoir of the Vanderbilt Commodores, 1987-1989. He is currently a partner at the FisherBroyles law firm in Atlanta.
