Williamson County will be represented on the big stage in next month's Super Bowl 54 in Miami.
Former Battle Ground Academy quarterback C.J. Beathard will be part of the San Francisco 49ers roster that heads to play in the NFL's championship game.
Beathard was drafted by the organization in 2017 in the third round after he finished his career at Iowa.
He has gotten starting time in the past for San Francisco under head coach Kyle Shanahan. He's a reserve behind starter Jimmy Garoppolo and top backup Nick Mullens.
Beathard's grandfather, former NFL general manager and Pro Football Hall of Fame member Bobby Beathard, won four Super Bowls, two with Miami and two with Washington.
Last December, the Beathard family suffered tragedy with C.J.'s younger brother, Clayton Beathard, was fatally stabbed in an incident before Christmas. The younger Beathard was a BGA quarterback himself and a former Mr. Football winner.
C.J. Beathard joins fellow middle Tennessee representatives in the wide receivers group, Richie James (MTSU) and Jordan Matthews (Vanderbilt), and offensive lineman Justin Skule (Vanderbilt).
On the other Super Bowl team, the Kansas City Chiefs, former MTSU cornerback Charvarius Ward is on the roster. KC linebacker Emmanuel Mosley and punter Dustin Colquitt played at Tennessee.
Former Vandy standouts QB Kyle Shumer and LB Emmanuel Smith are on the Kansas City practice squad.
