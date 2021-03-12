It’s been a banner month for Mike Keith, and we’re only 12 days into March.
Just three days after the Tennessee Titans promoted the veteran play-by-play man to Vice President of Broadcasting, the 53-year-old was informed Friday in a video conference that he will be inducted into the 2021 Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame. Fellow Hall of Famers Eddie George and Charles Davis had the honor.
"It was a tremendous surprise,” Keith told the team’s official website. “And to be told by Eddie George was just incredibly special, there's no other way to put it. This really means a lot."
Given the moniker “the voice of the Titans” in 1999, Keith has won multiple awards, including the Tennessee Sportscaster of the Year award 11 times and over 20 Associated Press state awards, and has lent his perspective to many notable calls in Titans history. Most famous among those was the Music City Miracle in 2000, which was listed as one of the 10 best sports calls in American sports history by ESPN.
His list of duties beyond Titans game days include hosting the Mike Vrabel show, which airs weekly on Titans Radio, and the Titans All Access show, emceeing the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame induction banquet and the Tennessee Titans Mr. Football award ceremony. He also has called TSSAA state championship events, done play-by-play for SEC-ESPN Network and hosted shows on Sirius XM NFL Radio.
“Mike Keith is one of the NFL’s premier radio voices, and his success is due to nothing less than hard work and dedication,” Hall of Fame Executive Director Brad Willis said in a release. “Every week during the NFL season, Mike uses his voice to paint the picture for Titans fans across the region, and his signature calls have become synonymous with the Titans organization. We are excited to have him join the Class of 2021.”
Keith joins a list of soon-to-be Hall of Famers that includes U.S. Soccer President Cindy Parlow Cone, former Tennessee baseball star Todd Helton, former MTSU defensive standout Mike Caldwell, ETSU Basketball great Tommy Woods, Tennessee football legend Bill Bates, former Vanderbilt women’s basketball star Cathy Bender, Tennessee basketball standout Reggie Johnson, and wheelchair basketball champion and Jackson native Brandon Rowland.
This post originally appeared in our partner publication, the Nashville Post.
