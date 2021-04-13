As part of its growing Entrepreneurship Leadership program, Battle Ground Academy is hosting an Entrepreneurship & Venture Capital symposium Wednesday from 6 to 7 p.m.
The event will be held virtually on Zoom and is open to the public. Registration is required and can be made here.
At the symposium, a panel of entrepreneurial leaders will explore how ventures within the health care field have progressed, stalled and/or pivoted during the COVID-19 pandemic. BGA alumna Anna-Gene O’Neal (BGA Class of 1984), Division president for Brookdale Health Services at Brookdale Senior Living, will serve as the moderator.
The panel includes Angela Humphreys, leader of Bass, Berry & Sims’ health care practice; Kunu Kaushal (BGA Class of 2002), CEO and founder of Senior Solutions Home Care; Dr. Griffin Myers, (BGA Class of 1999), co-founder and chief medical officer of Oak Street Health; and Marcus Whitney, founding partner of Jumpstart Health Investors.
“We are pleased to bring together such an all-star group of entrepreneurs from the field of health care to provide insight not only to students in our Entrepreneur Leadership program but also to the community as a whole,” said Hallie Heiter, director of BGA’s innovative EL program. “These entrepreneurs can provide a real-world perspective on how COVID-19 has impacted entrepreneurship in health care. It should be a very informative hour.”
Launched in 2015, BGA’s Entrepreneurial Leadership program is one of the few four-year comprehensive entrepreneurship programs being offered by high schools in the country. It equips students with skills and mindsets to creatively solve real-world problems through hands-on active learning.
BGA has just opened the Sondra Morris and Robert N. Moore Jr. ’52 Center for Arts and Entrepreneurship. In addition to a new theater and auditorium, the 44,000-square-foot facility will house the Yarbrough Family Center for Entrepreneurship, which will serve as the home for the school’s EL program.
This space features four entrepreneur-focused classrooms, five breakout spaces — including one with audio/video equipment for recording presentations and vocal performances and a maker space with a 3D printer, laser cutters and a host of other technologically advanced prototyping tools.
