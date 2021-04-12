Battle Ground Academy will open its brand-new Sondra Morris and Robert N. Moore Jr. ’52 Center for Arts and Entrepreneurship with its Upper School theater department presenting William Shakespeare’s "The Tempest.”
Performances are set for April 14-16 at 7 nightly. The play is open to the public with tickets available for $7. COVID-19 safety precautions will be in place, and tickets will be limited to allow for social distancing.
“We are excited for our students to provide the first performance in our beautiful new theater,” Jenny Wallace, BGA’s Upper School drama director, said in a press release. “Traditionally, we’ve performed a musical in the spring but, because of COVID-19 restrictions around singing and the challenges around producing live theater in the pandemic, we felt more comfortable doing a play this year.”
The theater in the Center for Arts and Entrepreneurship seats up to 550 guests, but spring play performances will be restricted to approximately 175 guests to allow for social distancing.
The cast includes Berkeley Allison, Georgia Link, Ally Newkirk, Butch Samide, Annie Conrady, Mary Courtney Finn, Eli Moore, Sydney Carroll, Gabrielle Gillespie, Jackson Rowley, Alex Spitzer, Christian Windham, Chloe Wright, Claire Coco, Hays Craig, Tim Gould, Will Locke, Mac Mayberry, and Grace Rook. The stage crew includes Aiden Cloud, Julia Weber, Sophie Bruff and Faith Newman.
Set on an island somewhere in the Mediterranean, the play tells the tale of Prospero (the former Duke of Milan), who uses magic to conjure a storm and torment the survivors of a shipwreck, including the King of Naples and Prospero’s treacherous brother, Antonio.
Prospero’s slave, Caliban, plots to rid himself of his master but is thwarted by Prospero’s spirit-servant Ariel. The King’s young son Ferdinand, thought to be dead, falls in love with Prospero’s daughter Miranda.
Their celebrations, however, are cut short when Prospero confronts his brother and reveals his identity as the usurped Duke of Milan. The families are reunited, and all conflict is resolved. Prospero grants Ariel his freedom and prepares to leave the island.
Full of magic, supernatural creatures and at least one monster, “The Tempest” stands apart from Shakespeare’s other works, which, for the most part, fall neatly into categories. While fantastical beings and occurrences dominate the stage, the themes of familial love, reunion and redemption shine through, making “The Tempest”an engaging voyage from start to finish.
