On a slick, rain-soaked turf field, the Battle Ground Academy Lady Wildcats soccer team suffered a heartbreaking defeat against the University School of Jackson Lady Bruins, 1-0, in their quest for three-straight state titles at Chattanooga Memorial Stadium on Friday afternoon.

In the first half, University School of Jackson capitalized on a free kick opportunity on a cross in the 33rd minute with a header by junior Morgan English giving the Lady Bruins a 1-0 lead at halftime.

The Lady Wildcats peppered the net with corner kicks, headers and long-range shots all the way through the second half, but could not break through against junior goalie Lily Kate Varino. BGA fell in the match 1-0.

This marked the 17th time that the BGA Wildcats have been to the state tournament and the third time in a row they've appeared in a state championship appearance.

The Lady Wildcats will look to regroup next season as they return everyone on the roster except for four seniors.