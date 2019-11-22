Those staying in town for Thanksgiving are invited by Battle Ground Academy to have their young student learn a thing or two about football.
BGA is hosting a free football clinic from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, just before Turkey Day.
Kids in grades first through eighth can learn from BGA's football players staff, led by Jonas Rodriguez, about the fundamentals of the game and utilize the Jewell Athletic and Wellness Center, which houses the school's indoor turf field.
Per BGA, any questions can be directed to Coach Rodriguez via his email, jonas.rodriguez@mybga.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.