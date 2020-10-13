To help with the Paint the Town Orange campaign presented by the Heritage Foundation of Williamson County, the Battle Ground Academy Lower School kindergarten classes presented orange artwork and downtown Franklin stories and illustrations at Franklin’s pumpkin tree that stands on the town square.
The artwork will be displayed in downtown merchants’ storefronts in support of Paint the Town Orange. Thirty students visited downtown Franklin to donate their artwork to the Heritage Foundation’s Downtown Franklin Association.
The Heritage Foundation and its division the Downtown Franklin Association have partnered with Visit Franklin and the city of Franklin to make October festive in celebration of autumn in historic Franklin’s Main Street District.
With a kickoff held on Oct. 1 featuring Franklin Mayor Ken Moore and Heritage Foundation CEO Bari Beasley, the city will be aglow all month long with shades of orange everywhere including the Heritage Foundation’s iconic pumpkin tree, family-friendly fall photo backdrops and seasonal activations throughout downtown Franklin.
