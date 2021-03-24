The leaders of Battle Ground Academy have recruited an administrator with experience at schools in Alabama and Mississippi to be their new head of the upper school.
Josh Montgomery will join BGA this summer to take over from Jamie Griffin, who is preparing to leave for Little Rock, where he will be head of school at Episcopal Collegiate School. Griffin had been head of BGA’s upper school since the summer of 2015.
“Josh emerged as the right choice with the strong experience, relational focus and academic acumen necessary to lead our Upper School,” BGA Head of School Will Kesler said in a statement. “Throughout the process, it was apparent that his philosophical approach, coupled with his impressive record of leadership and growth, were a perfect fit for BGA.”
Montgomery has more than 18 years of experience working at independent schools. He is coming to Franklin after being head of the upper school at Bayside Academy in Daphne, Alabama, since 2017. He spent 13 years at Bayside in all and before that was a teacher and coach at Madison-Ridgeland Academy in Madison, Mississippi, for five years. He earned his master’s degree in educational leadership from Montclair State University.
