Battle Ground Academy announced promotions for three of its key administrative staff this week.
Dr. Rhonda Bennett, who joined BGA in 2008 as Head of Lower School, now also serves as Assistant Head for Academic Affairs. In addition to her duties as Head of Lower School, she will oversee macro elements of the curriculum around educational philosophy, use of testing data, and scope and sequence.
Dr. Fred Eaves joined BGA in 2012 as Athletic Director and will continue in that role. He is also now Assistant Head of Operations and Co-Curriculars. In this role, he will head up the school’s operations, including facilities, events, and ancillary services.
Tom Evans, who joined BGA in 2014 as Director of Development, will now serve as Assistant Head of External Affairs. He will manage all communications, marketing, external partnerships, and outreach and development.
“These leaders have demonstrated success in their areas of school life at BGA for years, and I know that their expanded roles will help us continue to improve in our coordination and collaboration both internally and externally,” said BGA Head of School Will Kesler.
