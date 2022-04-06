Battle Ground Academy announced Wednesday that its entrepreneurship leadership program will host a “Sustainability in Entrepreneurship” symposium on Tuesday, April 12 from 6 to 7 p.m.
The event, which is open to the public, comes with support from the Yarbrough Family Foundation, and it will be held at the Sondra Morris and Robert N. Moore, Jr. ’52 Center for Arts and Entrepreneurship on the academy’s Glen Echo campus. Strategos Group partner Rod Berger will moderate a panel of inveterate pundits.
Relatedly, the Center for Arts is a 44,000-sq.-ft. edifice built in 2019, home to the academy’s theater program, but also dedicated from the start to the Entrepreneurial Leadership Program. It was named in honor of Sondra Moore, a longtime friend of the school, and Robert N. Moore, Jr., an alumnus and former board member. The construction project was the centerpiece of the $24 million Campaign for BGA, a significant fundraising campaign.
The panel — including Raven Hernandez, CEO and founder of EarthRides; Lee Jestings, CEO and founder of Enexor; Sarah Kauss, founder of S’well and Mike Williams, director of manufacturing at Mars Petcare — will discuss the significance and the impact of sustainability in entrepreneurship.
“Our planet benefits from the fruit of human creation, but it also bears the refuse,” BGA’s Entrepreneurial Leadership Director, Hallie Heiter, said. “As topics like global warming, littered oceans, and endangered species continue to grab headlines, BGA is excited to welcome a sustainability focused panel that will unpack these issues and help our community learn how putting the planet first can be the swiftest way to profits, too.”
The school aims to capitalize in the conversation on the growth of sustainability and its relevance in business, hence the invitation of Kauss, a pioneer in the field. She established what is now a $185 million brand concentrated on developing and distributing reusable, insulated products. She is also expected to address the whole high school.
“Having an entrepreneur of Sarah Kauss’ caliber spend time with our students is invaluable for our entire student body,” Heiter added. “We greatly appreciate the Yarbrough Family Foundation for making Sarah’s visit to BGA’s campus possible.”
This comes a year after the same, newly constructed venue hosted a similar symposium: “Entrepreneurship & Venture Capital,” also an EL program event. Its panel discussion was moderated by Anna-Gene O’Neal, division president for Brookdale Health Services at Brookdale Senior Living and also a BGA alumnus.
Few high schools in the United States —public, private or charter — offer four-year comprehensive entrepreneurship programs. Established in 1889, BGA provides the program as a progressive way to equip students for real-world problem solving skills.
