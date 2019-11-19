Mr. Football 19
The 2019 Mr. Football race is tightening, and a handful of Williamson County football players made the cut to be finalists. 

Nolensville two-way star Tim Coutras will represent the county in 4A, where he is a finalist alongside Livingston Academy's Will McDonald and Greeneville's Ty Youngblood. 

Coutras, committed to Liberty next fall, leads the Nolensville defense. The Knights are advancing to the 4A quarterfinals Friday night at home against DeKalb County. 

BGA quarterback Nick Semptimphelter will represent the county in D-II AA as a finalist. He made the list with ECS' Austin Hill and Dietrick Pennington. 

The Wildcats lost at ECS Friday night in the second round of the playoffs. 

Semptimphelter set records for school passing yards and touchdowns during his time at BGA and will play at Bucknell next fall. 

For Kicker of the Year, Ravenwood's Luke Akers (set to play at UCLA) and Brentwood Academy's Paxton Perry made the list alongside Alcoa's Zeke Rankin. 

The finalists will be recognized and winners will be revealed Monday, Dec. 2, at a luncheon at Nissan Stadium. The Titans are sponsors of the event. 

"We are very appreciative of the Tennessee Titans for their continued support of these awards,” Bernard Childress, Executive Director of the TSSAA, said in the release. “Having the awards presented at Nissan Stadium will provide a very special atmosphere for these outstanding student-athletes.”

Below is the full list, courtesy of the TSSAA. 

DIVISION I, CLASS 1A

Hunter Ensley, Huntingdon

Ronto Tipton, South Pittsburg

Holden Willis, Greenback

DIVISION I, CLASS 2A

Cooper Baugus, Peabody

Aaron Swafford, Meigs County

Terry Wilkins, Fairley

DIVISION I, CLASS 3A

Grey Carroll, Alcoa

Donoven McCallister, Upperman

James Moore, Stratford

DIVISION I, CLASS 4A

Tim Coutras, Nolensville

Will McDonald, Livingston Academy

Ty Youngblood, Greeneville

DIVISION I, CLASS 5A

Spencer Briggs, Gallatin

Ja’sean Parks, Beech

Elijah Young, South-Doyle

DIVISION I, CLASS 6A

Bryson Eason, Whitehaven

Conner Murphy, Blackman

Lincoln Pare, Houston

DIVISION II, CLASS A

Kevin Davis, Trinity Christian

Kemari McGowan, MTCS

Rube Scott Rhea, Fayette Academy

DIVISION II, CLASS AA

Austin Hill, ECS

Dietrick Pennington, ECS

Nick Semptimphelter, BGA

DIVISION II, CLASS AAA

Elijah Howard, Baylor

Jabari Small, Briarcrest

Omari Thomas, Briarcrest

KICKER OF THE YEAR

Luke Akers, Ravenwood

Paxton Perry, Brentwood Academy

Zeke Rankin, Alcoa

