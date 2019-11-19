The 2019 Mr. Football race is tightening, and a handful of Williamson County football players made the cut to be finalists.
Nolensville two-way star Tim Coutras will represent the county in 4A, where he is a finalist alongside Livingston Academy's Will McDonald and Greeneville's Ty Youngblood.
Coutras, committed to Liberty next fall, leads the Nolensville defense. The Knights are advancing to the 4A quarterfinals Friday night at home against DeKalb County.
BGA quarterback Nick Semptimphelter will represent the county in D-II AA as a finalist. He made the list with ECS' Austin Hill and Dietrick Pennington.
The Wildcats lost at ECS Friday night in the second round of the playoffs.
Semptimphelter set records for school passing yards and touchdowns during his time at BGA and will play at Bucknell next fall.
For Kicker of the Year, Ravenwood's Luke Akers (set to play at UCLA) and Brentwood Academy's Paxton Perry made the list alongside Alcoa's Zeke Rankin.
The finalists will be recognized and winners will be revealed Monday, Dec. 2, at a luncheon at Nissan Stadium. The Titans are sponsors of the event.
"We are very appreciative of the Tennessee Titans for their continued support of these awards,” Bernard Childress, Executive Director of the TSSAA, said in the release. “Having the awards presented at Nissan Stadium will provide a very special atmosphere for these outstanding student-athletes.”
Below is the full list, courtesy of the TSSAA.
DIVISION I, CLASS 1A
Hunter Ensley, Huntingdon
Ronto Tipton, South Pittsburg
Holden Willis, Greenback
DIVISION I, CLASS 2A
Cooper Baugus, Peabody
Aaron Swafford, Meigs County
Terry Wilkins, Fairley
DIVISION I, CLASS 3A
Grey Carroll, Alcoa
Donoven McCallister, Upperman
James Moore, Stratford
DIVISION I, CLASS 4A
Tim Coutras, Nolensville
Will McDonald, Livingston Academy
Ty Youngblood, Greeneville
DIVISION I, CLASS 5A
Spencer Briggs, Gallatin
Ja’sean Parks, Beech
Elijah Young, South-Doyle
DIVISION I, CLASS 6A
Bryson Eason, Whitehaven
Conner Murphy, Blackman
Lincoln Pare, Houston
DIVISION II, CLASS A
Kevin Davis, Trinity Christian
Kemari McGowan, MTCS
Rube Scott Rhea, Fayette Academy
DIVISION II, CLASS AA
Austin Hill, ECS
Dietrick Pennington, ECS
Nick Semptimphelter, BGA
DIVISION II, CLASS AAA
Elijah Howard, Baylor
Jabari Small, Briarcrest
Omari Thomas, Briarcrest
KICKER OF THE YEAR
Luke Akers, Ravenwood
Paxton Perry, Brentwood Academy
Zeke Rankin, Alcoa
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.