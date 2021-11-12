Longtime Battle Ground Academy Middle School Spanish teacher Holly Hicks was elected to the Tennessee Foreign Language Teaching Association board at the organization’s recent conference held at the Cool Springs Marriott in Franklin.
Hicks, who has been teaching at BGA since 2003, has been a member of TFLTA since 1998. TFLTA is an organization for all foreign language educators in Tennessee. Its goals are to promote and advocate for foreign language in the state and to provide assistance and resources to those teaching foreign languages at all levels.
“As an at-large board member, I look forward to helping TFLTA achieve its goals through my service on committees and helping organize our annual conference,” Hicks said in a press release.
She joins fellow BGA faculty Monica Frazier, Ashlee Headrick and Betsy Taylor on TFLTA’s board. Her three-year term begins in January. For more information on TFLTA, visit www.tflta.org.
