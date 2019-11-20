In December, schools and organizations around the world will be participating in the Hour of Code program, designed to engage kids in age-appropriate activities that reinforce foundational computer science skills.
Battle Ground Academy is participating with free, open-to-the-community events for kids in Lower and Middle School:
Lower School Coding & Cookies (designed for kids currently in kindergarten through 4th grade) — Sunday, Dec. 8, 2-4 p.m., Harpeth Campus, 150 Franklin Road, Franklin
Middle School Coding & Cookies (designed for current 5th, 6th and 7th graders) — Sunday, Dec. 8, 2-4 p.m., (Glen Echo Campus, 336 Ernest Rice Lane, Franklin.)
The Hour of Code engages students from around the world in age-appropriate activities teaching foundational 21st century skills. So far, more than 62,000 events have been registered for 2019, representing more than 180 countries. For BGA registration, visit www.battlegroundacademy.org.
“For this generation, coding is a basic literacy,” said BGA Lower School Head Rhonda Bennett. “It fosters communication skills, logical thinking, creativity and problem-solving. While all kids won’t grow up to be coders, understanding the language has a broad application for preparing kids for the future.”
The Hour of Code is presented by Code.org, a 501c3 public nonprofit dedicated to expanding participation in computer science and increasing participation by women and underrepresented students of color. Its vision is that every student in every school has the opportunity to learn computer programming.
After launching in 2013, Code.org organized the Hour of Code campaign —which has introduced over 100 million students to computer science to date — and partnered with 70 public school districts nationwide to expand computer science programs. Code.org is supported by philanthropic donations from corporations, foundations and generous individuals, including Microsoft, Facebook, Infosys Foundation USA, Amazon and others.
