After 11 appearances in state tournament play, Battle Ground Academy Wildcats volleyball team (31-2) broke through to win their first Division II-A title in school history in a three-set sweep over Concord Christian Lady Lions (22-15), 25-19, 25-20, 26-24, at Middle Tennessee Christian School Thursday afternoon.
“It is a beautiful payoff to the hard work we have put in the last six seasons,” said BGA head coach Tatiana Alvarez. “These girls, alumni and past players have been a huge part of getting it done.”
“It is amazing,” said BGA junior Mackenzie Huntington. “We have been planning for it all season. Just to have it come true is the best thing ever.”
“It is really special for us,” said BGA junior Kyra Hampton. “BGA has been getting really far with volleyball, but we have never gotten to the state championship. It is a relief, because we have been working hard for this. To know that we have finally won is so amazing. There was a lot of pressure going 30-2, because we were the team expected to win. We had to keep up to our standards.”
In the first set, BGA got off to a fast start with timely kills and aces by senior Abby Robertson, junior Kyra Hampton, junior Gillian Baisden and junior Mackenzie Huntington to capture the frame, 25-19.
BGA continued to gain separation in the second set with kills and blocks by Hampton, Huntington, Baisden and junior Campbell Dobbs to stretch their advantage 2-0 with a 25-20 win.
In the third frame, Concord Christian made a strong stand against the Wildcats, but BGA maintained offensive and defensive balance by Hampton, Huntington, Baisden, Dobbs, Robertson, senior Isabella Rye and senior Jessi Meghreblian to take the frame 26-24 and sweep the match 3-0.
“We started off strong,” said Huntington. “Usually it takes us a minute to get into our groove. We were able to finish through it. We also fed off our students energy to push us forward.”
“We stayed focused on the finish, point-for-point,” said Coach Alvarez. “We did not over celebrate or assume anything. We made sure to come in respecting our opponent every step of the way. Concord did a great job, especially toward the end of the third set. They were not going to let us have it easy, and I really appreciate their effort and everything they did to get here as well.”
Concord Christian’s leader in kills was senior Annabelle Sulish with 11.
BGA had two players with double digit kills: junior Mackenzie Huntington with 17 and junior Gillian Baisden with 10.
“Mackenzie did a great job executing the game plan,” said Coach Alvarez. “We let her know they were more susceptible to kills on the left side of the court down the line. She started the game doing exactly that (to the point), and Concord made a change. When they changed, we told her to start swinging the other way and she did.”
“I had been waiting for this all season,” said Huntington. “I knew it was time.”
“Mackenzie did really good today and has been doing well the entire state tournament,” said Hampton. “She is one of the hitters that I rely on most, because I know when I feed her the ball she is going to put it down. She is really smart with her placement and so is Gillian Baisden.”
The state tournament MVP was Kyra Hampton for BGA.
“It feels really good to win MVP,” said Hampton. “I have been working in and out of the gym. It has been a really emotional roller coaster. Last year, I did not even play and hardly ever sat. This year I really had to step up.”
“Kyra is my setter, and I am so proud of her,” said Huntington. “She deserves it more than anyone else on our team, because she is the best.”
“Kyra has been such a steadfast player all season,” said Coach Alvarez. “She has shown her value across the board in all aspects. On the scoring side, she scored as a blocker, attacker and defender, on top of being an incredible setter and feeding the ball so well to our attackers.”
With this win, BGA will have a strong building block for next season.
“I will definitely remember this environment and the passion that every single one of us has,” said Huntington. “We all build off each other to make the team better.”
“We are all really close friends and a tight-knit team,” said Hampton. “Just a special group of people.”
“I am going to remember the level of volleyball skill and the relentless pursuit of accolades and achievements. The goal was to be the best kids in the state of Tennessee,” said Coach Alvarez. “They knew they had the capacity to achieve more, and after working through some challenges, they were able to clean it up and just keep going.”
