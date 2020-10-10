It took five sets, but the commanding Battle Ground Academy volleyball team is a game closer to a state championship and has hardware to show for it.
The team defeated Franklin Road Academy at home Thursday night to take the D-II Middle Region title, 27-25, 20-25, 22-25, 25-19, 15-11.
"These girls proved once again exactly how resilient and capable they are," BGA head coach Tatiana Alvarez said in a release. "There were plenty of moments in this match that they could have given up, but through great determination, composure and collaboration, they pulled through with an amazing win after so many great comebacks.
"FRA played a great match and they certainly tested us and exposed some weaknesses, but we were able adapt and take it one point at a time. We are so proud of this achievement and are excited to keep going."
Per the team, BGA sophomore middle blocker, Gillian Baisden had 12 kills and 4 blocks. Sophomore outside hitter, Mackenzie Huntington had 15 kills and 11 digs. Senior outside hitter, Christine Jewell had 13 kills and 23 digs.
Senior setter, Ally Newkirk had 21 assists and 18 digs. Junior defensive specialist, Abby Robertson added 15 digs and 3 aces while sophomore libero, Isabelle Northam chipped in 2 aces and 27 digs.
The All-Region Tournament Team consisted of Gillian Baisden (BGA, MVP), Ally Newkirk (BGA), Christine Jewell (BGA), Jessie Huddleston (FRA), Emily Gardner (FRA), per BGA.
The Lady Wildcats will next host the state quarterfinal at home on Saturday, Oct. 17.
