A traffic crash in Brentwood killed a 17-year-old Brentwood High School student and injured another teen Saturday night.
According to a Brentwood Police Department news release, the crash occurred on Franklin Road around 7:58 p.m. when a Honda motorcycle driven by the unidentified BHS student was traveling with a fellow 17-year-old passenger south on Franklin Road. It collided with a Jeep Wrangler that was turning into Franklin Road from Murray Lane.
Brentwood Police Officers, Williamson County EMS personnel and citizens all rendered aid at the scene.
Police have not released the name of the motorcycle driver who later died at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, or his female passenger who was injured and is in stable condition at Vanderbilt.
The identities of the uninjured 16-year-old driver and passenger of the Jeep have also not been released. According to BPD, all of the teens are Brentwood residents.
The crash shut down a portion of Franklin Road for several hours.
The crash is still under investigation and no further pieces of information, including the possibility of any potential criminal charges, have been made public. Williamson County Schools has been notified of the situation.
