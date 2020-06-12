A few days remain for the recently launched Habitat for Humanity Williamson-Maury online virtual auction that is open to the public and ready for bids.
The nonprofit’s largest fundraising event of the year, Hammers & High Heels, was canceled this spring due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, Habitat for Humanity is now relying on this online auction to reach a fundraising goal of $38,000 for their 2020 Women Build home, now scheduled to be built this fall in Fairview. The auction will close June 17at 10 p.m.
Visit the auction site to register and bid.
The online auction features trips, unique memorabilia, items from Franklin retailers and much more. Supporters who register will be able to bid on items and receive text messages when they are outbid. They can also set their top bid for an item, and the mobile bidding app will bid up to that threshold for them.
Habitat for Humanity’s Women Build program brings together and empowers women from all over Middle Tennessee to fundraise and build a home in partnership with a local family in need. Upon completion, a qualifying family purchases the home with an affordable mortgage. Habitat for Humanity Williamson-Maury has built 246 homes in Williamson and Maury counties and continues to build 14-18 new homes per year.
Hammers & High Heels, HFHWM’s annual Women Build fundraiser, brings more than 350 people together for dinner, music and dancing to raise the $70,000 needed for the “bricks and sticks” of this home. Hammers & High Heels is slated to return in 2021 as an in-person event.
This year’s future homeowner is single mother Rebecca Lee. Lee's family moved to Tennessee from Michigan in 2002.
“My siblings and I learned hard work, integrity and loyalty from our parents,” Lee said.
Her father was a U.S. Navy veteran and worked for Jones Company, building homes all over Middle Tennessee, and her mother worked as an Arabic translator at Ft. Knox in Kentucky. Lee works as a hygienist at Heartland Dental.
“I want to pass on the values that my parents instilled in us to my son Xavier,” Lee said. “I want to provide him with a stable environment.”
Lee said she is most looking forward to the sense of community in her new neighborhood, Willow Crest.
“Habitat gives people who are trying to better themselves an opportunity,” she said. “I am so appreciative to everyone who will be part of my build and who are helping to raise funds for my home.”
Visit www.HFHwm.org for more information about Habitat’s work in Williamson and Maury counties.
The organization’s sponsors are Schneider Electric, Censis, Williamson Medical Center, HCA Healthcare, Fleetcor, Legend Homes, The Kevin Carter Foundation, SunTrust now Truist Bank, and Fifth Third Bank.
